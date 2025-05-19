Trumbull Proclaims May 18–24 as National EMS Week

The Town of Trumbull has officially proclaimed May 18 through May 24, 2025, as National EMS Week, recognizing the essential contributions of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) professionals. The proclamation, signed by First Selectman Vicki A. Tesoro, honors the work of paramedics, EMTs, dispatchers, nurses, and first responders who provide lifesaving care in times of crisis.

The proclamation highlights the dedication, training, and courage of these professionals who often place themselves in harm’s way to protect others. It also acknowledges the collaborative efforts of Trumbull Emergency Medical Services (TEMS), which includes certified volunteers and paid personnel who respond to the emergency needs of the community. The town expresses its gratitude for their selfless service and commitment to public health and safety.

The Proclamation:

WHEREAS, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) professionals serve as a vital link in the chain of emergency care, providing lifesaving medical assistance in times of crisis and ensuring the health and safety of our communities; and

WHEREAS, paramedics, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), dispatchers, nurses, and first responders are highly trained and compassionate individuals who serve with dedication and courage, often placing themselves in harm’s way to protect the lives of others; and

WHEREAS, EMS professionals are on the front lines of public health, responding not only to accidents and emergencies but also to disasters, health crises, and community needs with expertise and commitment; and

WHEREAS, their tireless efforts contribute significantly to reducing mortality and disability from sudden illnesses and injuries, and they exemplify the highest standards of public service; and

WHEREAS, Trumbull Emergency Medical Services (TEMS) is a team of dedicated paramedics and EMTs along with certified volunteers and paid personnel working collaboratively together to respond to the emergency needs of our community; and

WHEREAS, The Town of Trumbull would like to express their gratitude to our EMS professionals for their selfless service to our town;

NOW THEREFORE I, Vicki A. Tesoro, by virtue of the authority vested in me as First Selectman of the Town of Trumbull, Connecticut do hereby proclaim May 18, 2025 through May 24, 2025 as National EMS Week.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused the seal of the Town of Trumbull to be affixed on the 18th day of May, 2025.

Vicki A. Tesoro,

First Selectman