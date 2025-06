According to Bridgeport Police, at approximately 7:15pm, ShotSpotter Activation along with multiple reports of a party shot prompted Bridgeport PD to respond to the 40 block of Sheridan Avenue. Another incident occurred in the 100 block of Clifford Street around the same time, where one party was shot. A total of 3 victims were shot, 2 are in critical condition. The suspect(s) fled the scene and were apprehended on Route 8.

