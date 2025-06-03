Bridgeport

Bridgeport Public Schools Expands Career Pathways at New Bassick High School

Jun 3, 2025

Bridgeport, CT — Bridgeport Public Schools is expanding its career and technical education offerings through new and strengthened partnerships at the all-new, state-of-the-art Bassick High School, set to open for the 2025–2026 school year. Located next to the University of Bridgeport, the redesigned campus will offer full-year, school-day programs in Carpentry and Culinary Arts, connecting students to high-demand career fields. 

Key partners include The Justice Education Center, Inc. (TJEC) and the Carpenters Union of Connecticut, led by President Ernest Pagan, a champion for workforce access in underserved communities. 

“Our goal is to give inner-city youth a path to the trades so they can participate in the redevelopment of their communities, earn fair wages and benefits, and one day retire with dignity,” said Pagan. 

Through TJEC’s Career Pathways Technology Collaborative, students will receive pre-apprenticeship credentialed training in carpentry and other trades, earning certifications such as OSHA 10, ServSafe, and CPR/First Aid. Programs focus on hands-on learning, contextualized academics, and career readiness. 

“This is about more than buildings—it’s about building futures,” said Dr. Royce Avery, Interim Superintendent of Bridgeport Public Schools. “We want every student to graduate with real options—whether college, career, or the trades.” 

Principal Joseph Raiola of Bassick High School emphasized the power of these partnerships: 

“The new Bassick is not just a beautiful building—it’s a symbol of what’s possible when schools, labor, and community come together. We’re giving students real skills, real certifications, and a real shot at success,” Raiola said. 

These initiatives reflect a broader commitment across Bridgeport Public Schools to expand access to sustainable career pathways, foster equity, and prepare students to lead in their communities. 

