Fairfield Launches “Safe Streets” Campaign to Promote Safer Roads for All

Fairfield, CT — The Town of Fairfield and the Fairfield Safe Streets Alliance have officially launched the “Safe Streets” Campaign, a town-wide initiative aimed at promoting safer and more respectful behavior on the roads, whether driving, biking, walking, or using e-bikes and scooters. The campaign will kick off with a community event and press conference on Monday, June 23 at 10:30 a.m. outside the Fairfield Main Library at 1080 Old Post Road.

The event will feature First Selectman Bill Gerber, Governor Ned Lamont, officials from the Connecticut Department of Transportation, Police Chief Robert Kalamaras, Acting Fire Chief Kyran Dunn, Riverfield Elementary School Principal Mary Rose Dymond, and representatives from Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). Demonstrations will include safety vehicles, educational displays, and videos. Residents will be encouraged to sign the Safe Streets Pledge, committing to safe driving, sharing the road, avoiding distractions, and modeling responsible behavior.

Free lawn signs, car magnets, stickers for children, and refreshments from Alina’s Cakes & Cookies will be available. Attendees can also enter a raffle to win a Trek kids’ bike. The campaign will continue throughout the summer with pop-up events and ongoing community outreach in neighborhoods, schools, and business districts.

The Safe Streets campaign was made possible through a grant from the Western Connecticut Council of Governments (WestCOG) and support from sponsors, including Penske Automotive Group, Minuteman Press, WSHU Radio, Trek Bikes, and A2V Media. No taxpayer dollars have been used for the campaign.

The Fairfield Safe Streets Alliance is a coalition of town departments and organizations, including police, fire, health, public schools, the library, the First Selectman’s Office, and the Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee. The Alliance’s mission is to make Fairfield’s streets safer for everyone and aligns with Fairfield’s commitment to the Vision Zero Pledge to eliminate traffic fatalities by 2034.

More information is available at: Fairfield Road Safety.