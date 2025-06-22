Motorcycle Accident

UPDATE:

Fairfield Police Investigate Fatal Crash on Post Road: Fleeing Driver Located

Fairfield, CT — On 6/21/2025 at about 9:30 p.m., Fairfield Police responded to several 911 calls reporting a crash involving a moped and a vehicle on Post Road near South Benson Road. The striking vehicle fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival; however, during the investigation, officers were able to locate both the vehicle and the driver.

Despite lifesaving measures being taken on scene, the 25-year-old moped driver later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. Out of respect for the family, the individual’s identity is not being released at this time.

The Fairfield Police Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation. Traffic in the area was closed for about three hours while investigators conducted an on-scene analysis and began working to determine the cause of the crash.

We would like to express our sincere condolences to the family of the victim during this difficult time. Our thoughts are with them as they grieve their loss.

We would also like to thank the members of the community who promptly reported the crash and those who voluntarily provided video footage to assist in the investigation. We also extend our gratitude to the officers, Fairfield Fire Department personnel, and members of American Medical Response (AMR) who responded swiftly to the scene.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Fairfield Police Department at (203) 254-4800. Anonymous tips can be submitted via the Fairfield PD mobile app, by texting the keyword FPDCT and your message to 847411 (Tip411), or online at fpdct.com/tips.

A motorcyclist and a car collided at the intersection of Post Road and North Benson Road. According to multiple witnesses, the police were quick to arrive on the scene and began administering CPR. One witness told us on camera that a second officer arrived with what was thought to be a defibrillator. The man was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. Police said this was a hit-and-run accident.

2025-06-21@8:40pm–#Fairfield CT