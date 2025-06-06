Uncategorized

Two Arrested in Armed Robbery of Westport Hardware Store

Jun 5, 2025

Westport, CT – May 29, 2025
Two individuals have been arrested in connection with a robbery at Westport Hardware on March 17th. Police say Lydia Bell, 26, of Fairfield, and Joshua Loveras, 28, of Bridgeport, conspired to steal power tools valued at $300. According to investigators, Loveras first entered the store before Bell came in and allegedly took the tools. When confronted outside, Bell reportedly claimed she had a knife and that her accomplice had a gun before fleeing in a car.

Surveillance footage and law enforcement information sharing helped identify the suspects. Both turned themselves in to Westport Police on May 29 and were charged with multiple offenses including Robbery 3rd, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, and Larceny 6th. Bell also faces a charge of Threatening 2nd. They were each held on $75,000 bond and transported to Stamford Superior Court for arraignment on May 30.

