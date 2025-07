51 seniors who all reside at the Eleanor Complex at 695 Park Ave. are being evacuated at this hour after an electrical issue caused power to go out in much of the building. The city of Bridgeport worked in partnership with GBT to get an out of service bus to transport the seniors, who will be staying at the Marriott in Trumbull.

Official say electrical experts will be here on a 24/7 basis beginning tomorrow to resolve the issue as soon as possible