Bridgeport

22-Year-Old Killed in Early Morning Rollover Crash in Bridgeport

ByStephen Krauchick

Jul 23, 2025

On July 22, 2025, at approximately 5:30 AM, the Bridgeport EmergencyOperation Center received several calls for a single-vehicle rollover collision at the intersection of Chopsey Hill Road and Indian Avenue. The callers reported two occupants were in the vehicle, and the passenger appeared to be seriously injured. Bridgeport Fire Engine One, American Medical Response (AMR), and Bridgeport Police Officers, responded to the scene. Bridgeport Fire and Rescue provided aid to both occupants.

The passenger, a 22-year-old Bridgeport resident sustained serious injuries, and was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital by AMR.  The driver, also a 22-year-old Bridgeport resident, was transported to Bridgeport Hospital by AMR. Bridgeport Police Officers secured the scene. The Bridgeport Serious Crash Investigation Unit, and the Southern Fairfield County Traffic Unit were requested and responded to the location. 

After a preliminary investigation, it was determined that the vehicle was traveling west on Chopsey Hill Road, when it lost control, mounted the curb, struck a utility pole, and rolled over at the intersection of Chopsey Hill Road and Indian Avenue. The 22-year-old male passenger succumbed to his injuries at St. Vincent’s Hospital. The 22-year-old male driver sustained minor injuries.

The fatal collision is currently under investigation by the Bridgeport Police Traffic Unit. 

