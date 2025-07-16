Fairfield First Selectman Passes

Fairfield, Conn., July 15, 2025—The Gerber family has released a statement on First Selectman Bill

Gerber:

﻿“We are heartbroken to share that our beloved father and husband Bill Gerber passed away at Yale New

Haven Hospital at 4:11PM today. After undergoing two brain surgeries within 48 hours, he was

ultimately unable to recover from the numerous complications that ensued in the days that followed. To

say that there is now a gaping hole in our lives is an understatement. We are still trying to come to terms

with everything that has happened these past two and a half weeks. We are grateful to the friends and

family who have helped us during this time as well as the staff at Yale New Haven Hospital, who worked

around the clock to support him and us. We will have a ceremony celebrating his life soon. In the

meantime, please take a moment to remember and celebrate someone who was so selfless and who loved

his friends, family, job and his hometown of almost 30 years so much. Despite the physical issues he was

experiencing as a result of what was determined to be a large, aggressive, malignant brain tumor, he

worked long days and attended evening meetings up until the day before he went into the hospital. The

Town of Fairfield was incredibly lucky to have him as its leader. And our family was beyond blessed.”

—Jessica, John and Gillian Gerber

The Town of Fairfield asks the public to keep the Gerber family in their thoughts and prayers. The Town

leadership and staff extend their deepest condolences to Mr. Gerber’s family, friends and loved ones.

Fairfield has lost a dedicated leader.