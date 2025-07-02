Fairfield

Psychiatrist Arrested for Sexual Assault

ByAlex

Jul 1, 2025

Fairfield, CT — On June 30, 2025, Dr. Lazaro Pomeraniec of Westport, CT was arrested by the
Fairfield Police Department and charged with Sexual Assault in the 4th Degree in connection
with an incident involving one of his patients.
Dr. Pomeraniec was released on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport
Superior Court on July 10, 2025.
Anyone with information or who believes they may have been a victim is urged to contact the
Fairfield Police Special Victims Unit at (203) 254-4804. All reports will be handled with
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Fairfield Police Department at (203) 254-

Anonymous tips can be submitted via the Fairfield PD mobile app, by texting the keyword
FPDCT and your message to 847411 (Tip411), or online at fpdct.com/tips.

(Note: When sending a tip by text message, text keyword FPDCT to 847411, add a space, type in your tip
information, and hit send.)

