Senator Tony Hwang Announces $4.4 Million Awarded to Fairfield for Commerce Drive Bridge Replacement Project

HARTFORD, CT — Senator Tony Hwang (R–Fairfield) today applauded the awarding of $4,437,138 to the Town of Fairfield for the Commerce Drive Bridge Replacement project, a major infrastructure improvement made possible through the state’s Local Transportation Capital Improvement Program (LOTCIP).

As Ranking Member and leading Republican on both the Transportation Committee and the Transportation Bonding Subcommittee, Senator Hwang played a role with Bridgeport legislators in advancing this project and more than a dozen others funded through the LOTCIP initiative. His efforts, in collaboration with state officials and committee leadership, helped ensure a transparent, data-driven process that prioritized local needs and long-term sustainability.

“I would like to acknowledge the work of the Transportation Committee and Transportation Bonding Subcommittee leadership for their collaborative efforts, particularly as it came to funding, throughout the past year. I would also like to thank Governor Lamont and Commissioner Eucalitto for their partnership in advancing the items prioritized by these committees,” said Senator Hwang.

Senator Hwang emphasized the importance of transparency and cooperation in the infrastructure planning and funding process, ensuring that taxpayer dollars are spent efficiently and equitably across Connecticut communities. He also highlighted the critical need for modern, resilient, and environmentally responsible transportation systems that meet the needs of residents today while preserving the natural environment for generations to come.

The Commerce Drive Bridge project is designed to improve traffic flow, pedestrian safety, and align with broader goals for sustainable development and climate-conscious public works.

“Investments like these are not just about replacing aging infrastructure,” Hwang added. “They’re about building stronger communities, enhancing quality of life, and ensuring that Fairfield remains connected, safe, and environmentally responsible.”

For more information on the LOTCIP program and upcoming infrastructure improvements in the region, visit portal.ct.gov/dot/programs/lotcip.