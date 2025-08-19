Shelton Woman Fights Off Burglar; Suspect Arrested After Victim Snaps Photos

Shelton Police arrested 57-year-old David Pavlik of Seymour after a 68-year-old woman interrupted a burglary at her Huntington home on Friday around 12:15 PM. The victim discovered Pavlik inside her residence, fought with him, and even bit him before he fled; she then managed to capture photos of both the suspect and his vehicle. Those photos quickly led police to identify Pavlik, and with help from Waterbury Police and Connecticut State Police, he was taken into custody and charged with Home Invasion, Robbery 3rd Degree, and Burglary 1st Degree. He was released on a $200,000 bond with a court date set for September 5th at Derby Superior Court. The victim was evaluated by EMS at the scene, and police noted Pavlik had previously done work at her home.

Post navigation