Bridgeport Public Schools Building and Operations DepartmentMaximizes Resources with New Cleaning Technology

Bridgeport, CT – Bridgeport Public Schools Building and Operations Department is introducing new technology to increase efficiency, lower costs, and make the most of every resource while providing students and staff with a clean and safe environment.

The department recently launched the TASKI Ecobot 50 Pro, an autonomous floor scrubbing machine, at Harding High School. Capable of cleaning 10,000 to 20,000 square feet in just four hours, the Ecobot allows staff to streamline daily operations, focus on other essential maintenance needs, and keep critical areas such as school cafeterias and kitchens consistently spotless and sanitary.

“Every minute and every resource counts when it comes to keeping our schools operating at their best,” said Jorge Garcia, Chief Operating Officer. “This technology lets our team work smarter, ensuring that time and staff are used where they have the greatest impact and that our kitchens and cafeterias meet the highest standards of cleanliness.”

The Ecobot will expand next to Bassick High School, Central High School, and Fairchild Wheeler Campus as the department phases in the equipment districtwide. By reducing labor hours, chemical use, and water consumption, the Ecobot is projected to generate significant cost savings that can be reinvested directly into classrooms and districtwide programs.

“Bridgeport Public Schools is committed to doing business differently to better serve our students and families,” said Interim Superintendent Dr. Royce Avery. “By streamlining operations and investing in the right tools, we are maximizing our resources, saving money, and directing those savings back into the district where they can support teaching and learning.”

The Ecobot 50 Pro uses smart navigation, real time sensors, and water saving technology to maintain exceptional cleanliness while reducing energy and chemical use. This innovation reflects the district’s focus on operational efficiency, long term sustainability, and responsible financial management.