Bridgeport Man Charged in Violent Sexual Assault of Teenage Student

ByStephen Krauchick

Oct 15, 2025

Bridgeport Police have arrested 28-year-old Cordero Javier Greaves of Bridgeport for violently sexually assaulting a teenage girl on her way to school this morning. Detectives from the Special Victims Unit, with help from Task Force and Patrol Officers, located and arrested Greaves at his residence around 1:00 p.m. The School Resource Unit also assisted in the investigation. The arrest took place without incident near Railroad Avenue, where the assault occurred.

Greaves faces multiple charges including Sexual Assault in the First Degree, Risk of Injury to a Minor, Illegal Sexual Contact with a Person Under 16, Unlawful Restraint, and Threatening. His bond was set at $750,000. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Davon Polite at (203) 581-5249.

By Stephen Krauchick

