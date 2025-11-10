Bridgeport Narcotics Unit Seizes 234 Grams of Cocaine; Carlos Batista Charged in Drug Factory Operation

Bridgeport, CT — On November 6, 2025, at approximately 1:56 p.m., the Bridgeport Police Department’s Narcotics and Vice Division (T.N.T.) executed a court-authorized search and seizure warrant at 3 Armstrong Place as part of an investigation into the illegal sale of narcotics.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Carlos Batista, 65, of Bridgeport, was distributing large quantities of cocaine from a trailer located on his property. Based on evidence developed by investigators, the Narcotics Unit applied for and was granted a search and seizure warrant for the premises.

During the search, officers seized the following items:

234 grams of cocaine

$1,366 in U.S. currency

One digital scale

Packaging materials

Batista was placed under arrest and charged with:

C.G.S. 21a-278(b)(1A): Possession with Intent to Sell Narcotic Substances

C.G.S. 21a-277(c): Operation of a Drug Factory

His bond was set at $100,000.

The Bridgeport Police Department remains committed to protecting the safety and well-being of all residents. Anyone with information related to narcotics activity is encouraged to contact the Narcotics Tips Line at (203) 576-7903.