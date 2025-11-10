Bridgeport

Bridgeport Narcotics Unit Seizes 234 Grams of Cocaine; Carlos Batista Charged in Drug Factory Operation

ByStephen Krauchick

Nov 10, 2025

Bridgeport, CT — On November 6, 2025, at approximately 1:56 p.m., the Bridgeport Police Department’s Narcotics and Vice Division (T.N.T.) executed a court-authorized search and seizure warrant at 3 Armstrong Place as part of an investigation into the illegal sale of narcotics.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Carlos Batista, 65, of Bridgeport, was distributing large quantities of cocaine from a trailer located on his property. Based on evidence developed by investigators, the Narcotics Unit applied for and was granted a search and seizure warrant for the premises.

During the search, officers seized the following items:

  • 234 grams of cocaine
  • $1,366 in U.S. currency
  • One digital scale
  • Packaging materials

Batista was placed under arrest and charged with:

  • C.G.S. 21a-278(b)(1A): Possession with Intent to Sell Narcotic Substances
  • C.G.S. 21a-277(c): Operation of a Drug Factory

His bond was set at $100,000.

The Bridgeport Police Department remains committed to protecting the safety and well-being of all residents. Anyone with information related to narcotics activity is encouraged to contact the Narcotics Tips Line at (203) 576-7903.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

GBT Bus – Car Collide

Nov 10, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Second-Alarm Fire on Wood Avenue Contained in 30 Minutes

Nov 9, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Second Route 8 Crash

Nov 7, 2025 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Stratford

Pedestrian Struck

Nov 10, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport Narcotics Unit Seizes 234 Grams of Cocaine; Carlos Batista Charged in Drug Factory Operation

Nov 10, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Westport Police Department Arrests Two in Connection with Armed Robbery

Nov 10, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

GBT Bus – Car Collide

Nov 10, 2025 Stephen Krauchick