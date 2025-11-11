Bridgeport Man Arrested After Violent Sexual Assault in North End; Third Major SVU Arrest in Recent Weeks

Bridgeport, CT — The Bridgeport Police Department has arrested a 24-year-old city man, Therdy Joseph, just hours after he sexually assaulted an adult woman in the basement bedroom of his North End home late Saturday night. Joseph was charged with Sexual Assault in the First Degree, Strangulation in the Second Degree, Unlawful Restraint in the First Degree, Interfering with an Emergency Call, and Assault in the Third Degree. He was ordered held without bond ahead of his arraignment scheduled for today.

The 19-year-old victim, who is not from Bridgeport, escaped the residence following the assault and drove to a nearby parking lot, where she called 911. A Bridgeport dispatcher quickly pinpointed her approximate location through the cellphone call, allowing officers and medics to respond rapidly. She was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital, where she received treatment.

Detectives secured the crime scene and worked overnight to obtain an arrest warrant. Members of the Special Victims Unit returned to the home around noon on Sunday, taking Joseph into custody without incident. Investigators say Joseph and the victim had recently connected through an online app and agreed to meet that evening.

The Bridgeport Police Department urges the public to exercise caution when communicating with individuals online and to prioritize personal safety during in-person meetings.

This arrest marks the third major sexual assault case brought by the department in recent weeks. On October 14, Cordero Javier Greaves, 28, was arrested within hours of sexually assaulting a teenage female student on Railroad Avenue. On November 5, Patrick Curry, 44, was arrested on a felony warrant for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old male family member during the department’s domestic violence initiative, Operation Purple Shield.

Chief Roderick Porter Sr. commended the swift deployment of Patrol, Detective Bureau, and Emergency Operations units, reinforcing the department’s commitment to aggressively combat sexual and domestic violence and to bring offenders to justice as quickly as possible.