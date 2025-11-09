State News

GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES NOVEMBER SNAP BENEFITS RELEASED

ByStephen Krauchick

Nov 9, 2025

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that as of Saturday afternoon, full SNAP benefits for November have been loaded onto the EBT cards of Connecticut SNAP recipients.

Approximately 65% of the funding is from the federal government as directed under a court order, and the remainder is state funding that has been authorized by Governor Lamont. Connecticut SNAP recipients should now have access to the full funding they would have normally received for the month.

“I’m pleased to share the news that as of this afternoon, all SNAP recipients in Connecticut have access to full November funding on their EBT cards,” Governor Lamont said. “Families in need of food assistance never should have been used as political pawns by the Trump administration. While I wish the federal government would have honored its obligation to provide full funding, Connecticut is stepping up and ensuring that recipients receive their full benefits for the month.”

The Connecticut Department of Social Services (DSS) oversees the administration of SNAP in the state.

“Food security is a basic human right, and no one should have to worry about critical benefits that are essential to a good quality of life,” DSS Commissioner Andrea Barton Reeves said. “By making SNAP benefits available today, we have shown those in Washington that leadership means putting our residents’ needs first. Connecticut residents will always step up to help their neighbors.”

SNAP recipients do not need to take any action. Benefits have been automatically loaded onto EBT cards and are available for use at grocery stores and other authorized retailers throughout Connecticut.

To check the balance amounts on EBT cards, visit MyDSS.ct.gov or call 1-888-328-2666.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

State News

ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG SUES U.S. DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION TO BLOCK PUBLIC SERVICE LOAN FORGIVENESS RESTRICTIONS

Nov 7, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
State News

ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG SUES TRUMP ADMINSITRATION FOR ILLEGALLY SUSPENDING SNAP BENEFITS

Oct 31, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
State News

GOVERNOR LAMONT, CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION ANNOUNCE FEDERAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR ROAD AND BRIDGE REPAIRS FOLLOWING AUGUST 2024 FLOODS

Oct 12, 2025 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

State News

GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES NOVEMBER SNAP BENEFITS RELEASED

Nov 9, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Second-Alarm Fire on Wood Avenue Contained in 30 Minutes

Nov 9, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

“Sunday Afternoon Talks” at Stratford Library: “The Irish Famine Immigrants of Connecticut”

Nov 8, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

PUBLIC INVITED TO FAIRFIELD’S ANNUAL VETERANS DAY CEREMONY

Nov 8, 2025 Stephen Krauchick