GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES NOVEMBER SNAP BENEFITS RELEASED

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that as of Saturday afternoon, full SNAP benefits for November have been loaded onto the EBT cards of Connecticut SNAP recipients.

Approximately 65% of the funding is from the federal government as directed under a court order, and the remainder is state funding that has been authorized by Governor Lamont. Connecticut SNAP recipients should now have access to the full funding they would have normally received for the month.

“I’m pleased to share the news that as of this afternoon, all SNAP recipients in Connecticut have access to full November funding on their EBT cards,” Governor Lamont said. “Families in need of food assistance never should have been used as political pawns by the Trump administration. While I wish the federal government would have honored its obligation to provide full funding, Connecticut is stepping up and ensuring that recipients receive their full benefits for the month.”

The Connecticut Department of Social Services (DSS) oversees the administration of SNAP in the state.

“Food security is a basic human right, and no one should have to worry about critical benefits that are essential to a good quality of life,” DSS Commissioner Andrea Barton Reeves said. “By making SNAP benefits available today, we have shown those in Washington that leadership means putting our residents’ needs first. Connecticut residents will always step up to help their neighbors.”

SNAP recipients do not need to take any action. Benefits have been automatically loaded onto EBT cards and are available for use at grocery stores and other authorized retailers throughout Connecticut.

To check the balance amounts on EBT cards, visit MyDSS.ct.gov or call 1-888-328-2666.