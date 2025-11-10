Shutdown Ends After Bipartisan Senate Breakthrough; Connecticut Senators Vote No

The federal government shutdown is effectively over after seven Senate Democrats crossed party lines late Sunday to join Republicans in voting to reopen the government. The 60–40 vote advances a temporary funding bill that restores federal operations and guarantees back-pay for furloughed workers.

The Democrats who broke ranks — including senators from New Hampshire, Nevada, Illinois, Virginia, and Pennsylvania — said the deal was the only viable path to end the 40-day standoff. Notably, Connecticut’s senators, Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, did not join the crossover vote and remained aligned with party leadership.

The bill now moves to the House, where a final vote is expected soon. Once signed by the president, federal agencies will resume normal operations and workers in Connecticut and across the country will see their pay restored.