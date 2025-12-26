AG Tong Leads Multistate Opposition to Trump Rollbacks of PFAS Regulations

HARTFORD, CT — Attorney General William Tong announced that he is leading a coalition of 15 attorneys general opposing efforts by the Trump administration to roll back federal reporting requirements for PFAS, commonly known as “forever chemicals.”

In a formal comment letter submitted to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin, the attorneys general objected to proposed changes that would gut PFAS data reporting and recordkeeping requirements established by Congress under the Toxic Substances Control Act. The existing rule, finalized by EPA in 2023, requires manufacturers and importers to report known information about PFAS in their products during a one-time reporting period scheduled to begin in April 2026.

PFAS are widely used manmade chemicals found in everyday products such as non-stick cookware, food packaging, clothing, car seats, and stain-resistant furnishings. State officials say manufacturers concealed the dangers of PFAS for decades, despite evidence showing the chemicals persist indefinitely in the environment and accumulate in human blood.

Attorney General Tong said the proposed rollbacks would exempt more than 98 percent of entities expected to possess vital PFAS information, shielding manufacturers through a series of carveouts previously rejected by EPA. He warned that weakening the rule would undermine states’ ability to protect residents, particularly firefighters and workers who face disproportionate exposure.

Scientific findings cited by the attorneys general link PFAS exposure to serious health risks, including multiple cancers, liver damage, birth defects, infertility, and weakened immune response. Tong emphasized that TSCA requires transparency and oversight to ensure chemical safety and said dismantling the reporting rule would violate federal law.

Tong also noted that Connecticut has two pending lawsuits against 28 chemical manufacturers accused of contaminating state water and natural resources with PFAS. The lawsuits seek injunctive relief, cleanup costs, and financial penalties for decades of alleged violations.

Attorneys general from California, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Washington, and Wisconsin joined the effort.