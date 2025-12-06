Connecticut Activates Statewide Severe Cold Weather Protocol Through December 9; Municipalities Announce Local Warming Centers

December 5, 2025 – Hartford, CT — Governor Ned Lamont has activated Connecticut’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol beginning 3:00 p.m. Thursday, December 4, 2025, and continuing through 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 9, 2025, in response to an unusually early arctic cold blast projected to send temperatures 10 to 20 degrees below normal statewide. Cities and towns across Connecticut—including Stratford, Westport, and Bridgeport—have activated their own local cold-weather plans and released updated lists of available warming centers to protect vulnerable residents.

The statewide protocol enables coordinated communication between state agencies, local officials, United Way 2-1-1, and Connecticut’s shelter network. Residents needing immediate shelter or transportation to a warming center are urged to visit 211ct.org or dial 2-1-1. Connecticut’s WebEOC system is being used to update warming center availability and monitor local shelter capacity in real time.

Governor Lamont emphasized the seriousness of the cold outbreak, noting that wind chills may drop near zero at times: “This kind of arctic air can be dangerous and potentially fatal. Shelters and warming centers are available throughout the state, and transportation can be provided if necessary. Please take steps to protect yourself, your neighbors, and your pets.”

**LOCAL WARMING CENTER LOCATIONS

(STRATFORD • WESTPORT • BRIDGEPORT)**

STRATFORD WARMING CENTERS

Protocol in effect through 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 9.

Baldwin Center

1000 W Broad Street

Mon–Fri: 8:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.

Stratford Library

2203 Main Street

Mon–Thu: 10:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m.

Fri–Sat: 10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Sun: 1:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m.

Stratford YMCA

3045 Main Street

Mon–Thu: 5:30 a.m.–9:00 p.m.

Fri: 5:30 a.m.–7:00 p.m.

Sat: 7:30 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Sun: 8:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.

For overnight shelter arrangements, Stratford residents should call 2-1-1.

WESTPORT WARMING CENTERS

Cold Weather Protocol active through 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 9.

Westport Center for Senior Activities

21 Imperial Ave

Mon–Fri: 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Westport Library

20 Jesup Rd

Thu: 9:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m.

Fri: 9:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Sat: 9:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Sun: 1:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m.

Westport Museum for History and Culture

25 Avery Place

Tue–Sat: 11:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Westport/Weston Family YMCA

14 Alan Raymond Lane

Mon–Fri: 5:30 a.m.–9:00 p.m.

Sat–Sun: 7:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Residents needing assistance may contact Westport Human Services at 203-341-1050 (Mon–Fri). After hours, call 2-1-1.

BRIDGEPORT WARMING CENTERS

Cold Weather Protocol active from 3:00 p.m. December 4 through 12:00 p.m. December 9.

Senior Centers (Weekdays Only, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.)

Black Rock Senior Center – 2676 Fairfield Ave

East Side Senior Center – 268 Putnam St

Eisenhower Senior Center – 307 Golden Hill St

Other Warming Locations

GBT Station

710 Water Street

Mon–Fri: 9:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m.

Bridgeport Public Library Branches

Main Branch – 925 Broad St

Mon–Tue: 10–6, Wed: 10–8, Thu: 12–8, Fri–Sat: 10–5

Black Rock Branch – 2705 Fairfield Ave

Mon–Wed: 10–6, Tue & Thu: 10–8, Fri–Sat: 10–5

Newfield Branch – 755 Central Ave

Mon–Tue: 10–6, Wed–Thu: 10–7, Fri–Sat: 10–5

North Branch – 3455 Madison Ave

Mon–Wed: 10–6, Tue & Thu: varied evening hours, Fri–Sat: 10–5

Beardsley Branch – 2536 East Main St

Mon: 10–6, Tue: 12–8, Wed–Thu: 10–8, Fri–Sat: 10–5

East Side Branch – Temporarily closed for renovations

Overnight Shelter

South End Community Center

650 Park Avenue

Open 24/7 – limited overnight capacity, caseworker support available

Bridgeport’s Operation Care Outreach Team is also coordinating shelter placements at Prospect House, Bridgeport Rescue Mission, and Alpha Community. For homeless outreach assistance, call 2-1-1 or visit 650 Park Ave.

Residents experiencing a power outage should contact United Illuminating’s 24-hour hotline at 800-722-5584.

SAFETY REMINDERS FOR ALL CONNECTICUT RESIDENTS

Check heating units and avoid using ovens or stoves for home heat.

Operate generators outdoors only.

Bring pets indoors.

Watch for ice buildup on pipes, steps, and roadways.

Dress in layers when outdoors and check on elderly or vulnerable neighbors.

State and local emergency management agencies will continue monitoring weather conditions and providing updates throughout the duration of the protocol.