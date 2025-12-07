Uncategorized

Norwalk Teen Arrested as Fugitive in Boston Police Cruiser Arson Case

ByStephen Krauchick

Dec 6, 2025

Norwalk Police have arrested 19-year-old David Antonio Moran-Chavez after investigators linked him to the arson of a Boston Police vehicle during a violent street takeover earlier this fall. Boston Police first contacted Norwalk Detectives in early November seeking assistance with their investigation into an October 5th incident where officers attempted to disperse a large and hostile crowd near Massachusetts Avenue and Tremont Street. According to Boston Police, fireworks were thrown at officers, people climbed on police vehicles, and one of the fireworks ignited a cruiser, destroying it in a fully involved fire. Detectives in Boston later identified Moran-Chavez as the suspected arsonist.

Over the following weeks, detectives from both departments coordinated to gather intelligence and prepare for the arrest. Boston Police secured an arrest warrant charging Moran-Chavez with multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses, including conspiracy, disturbing the peace, burning a motor vehicle, and fireworks violations. A search warrant for his Norwalk residence was also obtained. On December 4, 2025, Norwalk Detectives and the Emergency Services Unit Tactical Response Team executed the warrants, took Moran-Chavez into custody, and recovered evidence tied to the Boston incident. He was charged in Connecticut as a Fugitive from Justice and is awaiting extradition to Massachusetts on a $500,000 bond. His next court date is December 18, 2025.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111, submit an anonymous online tip at norwalkpd.com, or text NORWALKPD and the message to TIP411 (847411).

