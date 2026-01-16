Bridgeport Man Arrested for Vandalizing Hanukkah Menorah at Park Avenue Synagogue

The Bridgeport Police have arrested a city man for vandalizing a Hanukkah menorah at a Park Ave. synagogue last month. Austin Smalls, 29, of Bridgeport, turned himself in on Tuesday night at police headquarters. There was a warrant for his arrest.

Smalls is charged with Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree and Disorderly Conduct. He was processed and released on a promise to appear in court. He was ordered by the judge who signed the warrant to stay away from the synagogue.

Surveillance video from Congregation B’nai Isreal on Park Ave. shows Smalls arriving there in a vehicle registered to him at approximately 3:00 a.m. on December 24th, 2025. He then rocks the menorah back and forth numerous times until it topples over and crashes to the ground.

Hours later on 12/24/25, Smalls was arrested by Bridgeport Police in an unrelated incident several miles away. He was driving the same car and wearing the same clothing as seen in the surveillance video from the synagogue. Police had not yet been advised of the vandalism of the menorah at the time of that arrest.