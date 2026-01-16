Two Arrested, Loaded Firearms and Crack Cocaine Seized in Bridgeport Traffic Stop

The Bridgeport Police Departments Narcotics and Vice Unit, along with the Patrol Division conduct motor vehicle stop on January 12, 2026, at approximately 19:05 hours, leading to Firearm Seizure and Narcotics Arrest.

Bridgeport Tactical Narcotics Unit, along with the Patrol Division announce the successful arrest and seizure of Donovan Green of Bridgeport and Dante Archibald of Bridgeport, resulting from a motor vehicle stop in the area of Shelton St. and Park St.

During the stop, Members of the Narcotics Division seized (2) loaded firearms and 1.7 grams of crack cocaine.

The following items were recovered during Donovan Green’s arrest:

· (1) Glock 43X 9mm firearm

The following items were recovered during Dante Archibald’s arrest:

· (1) Ruger .380 LCP firearm

· 1.7 grams of crack cocaine

Donovan Green was charged with the following:

· C.G.S. 29-35(a)(1) Carrying a Pistol w/o Permit

· C.G.S. 29-36K Illegal Transfer of Firearm

· C.G.S. 53a-212 Stealing a Firearm

Bond Set at $ 100,000

Dante Archibald was charged with the following:

· C.G.S. 29-36 Alteration of Firearm Identification

· C.G.S. 53a-155 Tampering – Physical Evidence

· C.G.S. 29-33 Illegal Transfer of Firearm

· C.G.S. 53a-217 Criminal Possession of Firearm

· C.G.S. 29-35(a)(1) Carrying Pistol w/o permit

· C.G.S. 21a-278(b (1A Possession w/ Intent Narcotic Substance

Bond Set at $150,000

The Bridgeport Police Department remains committed to ensuring the safety of its residents.

Anyone with information regarding illegal narcotics activity, is encouraged to contact the Bridgeport Police Narcotics Tip Line at (203) 576 – 7903.