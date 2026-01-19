Bridgeport

Fire At the old Harding High Building

ByStephen Krauchick

Jan 18, 2026

Report of a fire at the abandoned Harding High School building at the 1700 block of Central Ave. Firefighters on scene are reporting fire in a window and are currently putting it out at this time.

