Fire At Greene Homes

Firefighters were dispatched to Greene Homes tonight for an automatic alarm, which was quickly upgraded to a full assignment while crews were en route after additional information indicated an active fire. Upon arrival, smoke was visible from the sixth floor of the building.

Crews advanced to the sixth floor, stretched a line from the standpipe, and extinguished a bedroom fire. All occupants were already out of the building when firefighters arrived, and a small number of pets were removed safely. No further issues were reported at the scene.

