Bridgeport

Fire At Greene Homes

ByStephen Krauchick

Jan 19, 2026

Firefighters were dispatched to Greene Homes tonight for an automatic alarm, which was quickly upgraded to a full assignment while crews were en route after additional information indicated an active fire. Upon arrival, smoke was visible from the sixth floor of the building.

Crews advanced to the sixth floor, stretched a line from the standpipe, and extinguished a bedroom fire. All occupants were already out of the building when firefighters arrived, and a small number of pets were removed safely. No further issues were reported at the scene.

We’re a two-person independent local news team, if you like what we do, you can support us by:
Buy us a coffee at https://ko-fi.com/doingitlocal
Become a Facebook Subscriber: https://www.facebook.com/DoingItLocal/subscribe/
Support us on Patreon at https://patreon.com/doingitlocal
Directly donate via https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=N56AVL6EUFP6N
Help us continue to deliver breaking local news, while gaining access to special supporter-only behind-the-scenes content.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

Firefighters Rescue 5 From Structure Fire

Jan 20, 2026 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Fire At the old Harding High Building

Jan 18, 2026 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Two Arrested, Loaded Firearms and Crack Cocaine Seized in Bridgeport Traffic Stop

Jan 15, 2026 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Firefighters Rescue 5 From Structure Fire

Jan 20, 2026 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Fire At Greene Homes

Jan 19, 2026 Stephen Krauchick
Milford

Structure Fire

Jan 19, 2026 Alex
Bridgeport

Fire At the old Harding High Building

Jan 18, 2026 Stephen Krauchick