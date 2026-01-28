Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police Seek Suspect in Black Rock Avenue Homicide; $4 Million Warrant Issued

ByAlex

Jan 28, 2026

The Bridgeport Police have an arrest warrant for the man who murdered a young mother, Eveling-IIena Rayo-Mairena, 24, in front her child in October 2025 on Black Rock Avenue.  

The warrant charges Douglas Jose Centeno-Vargas, 30, with Murder, Risk of Injury to a Minor and Tampering with Evidence.  The bond is $4 million. 

Detectives identified Centeno-Vargas as the suspect roughly 12 hours into their investigation. They subsequently learned at around 9:30 p.m. on October 21st, 2025,  Centano-Vargas went to JFK Airport in New York and boarded a plane at around 3:30 a.m. on October 22nd bound for Nicaragua.

Detectives are continuing to investigate who helped Centeno-Vargas leave the country.

Detectives had been working with the Connecticut State Laboratory and the Office of the State’s Attorney since October gathering additional evidence.

Homicide detectives have been in contact with the State Department regarding an avenue to get Centeno-Vargas back to Connecticut for prosecution.  

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Homicide Detective Elizabeth Santora at : (203) 581-5291.

