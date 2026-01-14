Milford

Business Structure Fire

ByStephen Krauchick

Jan 13, 2026

Milford firefighters are battling a fire at 230 Woodmont Road, which is home to a number of businesses. The fire was mainly in the attic area.

2026-01-13@9:44pm– #Milford CT #ctfire

We’re a two-person independent local news team, if you like what we do, you can support us by:
Buy us a coffee at https://ko-fi.com/doingitlocal
Become a Facebook Subscriber: https://www.facebook.com/DoingItLocal/subscribe/
Support us on Patreon at https://patreon.com/doingitlocal
Directly donate via https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=N56AVL6EUFP6N
Help us continue to deliver breaking local news, while gaining access to special supporter-only behind-the-scenes content.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Milford

1 Burned-12 Displaced At Lodge Fire

Jan 2, 2026 Stephen Krauchick
Milford

Pedestrian Struck

Dec 19, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Milford

I-95 Crash

Dec 12, 2025 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Milford

Business Structure Fire

Jan 13, 2026 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Today’s Vehicle Fire

Jan 13, 2026 Stephen Krauchick
Entertainment Fairfield

Fairfield University Art Museum Exhibition For Which It Stands… to Commemorate the 250th Anniversary of the U.S., Opening Jan. 23

Jan 13, 2026 Alex
State News

ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG SECURES PRELIMINARY INJUNCTION TO BLOCK LATEST TRUMP ATTEMPT TO STOP REVOLUTION WIND

Jan 13, 2026 Alex