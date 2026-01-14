Connecticut and Bridgeport Activate Severe Cold Weather Protocols as Arctic Air Moves In

Governor Ned Lamont has activated Connecticut’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol in response to a blast of arctic air expected to impact the state, bringing dangerously low temperatures and wind chills that could be life-threatening. The statewide protocol goes into effect Thursday, January 15, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. and will remain active until noon on Friday, January 16, 2026. Forecasts call for overnight low temperatures in the low to mid-teens, with wind chills ranging from 0°F to 10°F and gusty northwest winds.

The purpose of the protocol is to protect vulnerable populations from prolonged exposure to extreme cold. While active, state agencies and municipalities coordinate with United Way 2-1-1 and Connecticut’s shelter network to ensure anyone in need can access shelter, warming centers, and transportation if necessary. Anyone seeking shelter or a warming center is urged to visit 211ct.org or call 2-1-1, where operators can provide up-to-date availability and assist with transportation.

During the activation, the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection’s Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security uses its WebEOC communications network to monitor shelter capacity statewide. This allows 2-1-1 to act as a central clearinghouse for shelter placement. Local officials can also use WebEOC to notify the state and 2-1-1 when temporary shelters or warming centers are opened. Additionally, the Connecticut Department of Social Services, Department of Housing, and Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services are coordinating with 2-1-1, the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness, and community providers to arrange transportation for individuals seeking shelter.

“As another blast of cold air moves into the state Thursday night, we’re activating this protocol to ensure that shelters and warming centers are available for anyone who needs it,” Governor Lamont said.

At the municipal level, Mayor Joe Ganim and the City of Bridgeport have also activated a Cold Weather Protocol, beginning Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 5:00 p.m., and remaining in effect until noon on Thursday, January 15, 2026. Officials warn that wind chill values in Bridgeport are expected to be near zero, with slippery road conditions possible during morning commutes.

City officials urge residents to take precautions during the cold snap, including checking heating devices, avoiding the use of stoves or ovens for home heating due to fire and carbon monoxide risks, following manufacturer instructions for generators and never using them indoors, bringing pets inside, watching for ice on pipes and walkways, bundling up when outdoors, and checking on elderly neighbors and family members.

To protect the homeless population, Bridgeport’s Operation Care initiative is active. Residents who encounter individuals in need of shelter are encouraged to call 2-1-1. The city’s Homeless Outreach Team is actively connecting people to shelters including Prospect House, Bridgeport Rescue Mission, and Alpha Community Services. Anyone seeking assistance may also go directly to 650 Park Avenue for support.

Bridgeport Warming Centers and Shelter Locations

Senior Centers (Weekdays Only, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.):

Black Rock Senior Center – 2676 Fairfield Avenue

– 2676 Fairfield Avenue East Side Senior Center – 268 Putnam Street

– 268 Putnam Street Eisenhower Senior Center – 307 Golden Hill Street

GBT Station:

710 Water Street – Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Bridgeport Public Library Branches:

Main Branch – 925 Broad Street Mon & Tues: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Wed: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Thurs: 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Fri & Sat: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed

– 925 Broad Street Black Rock Branch – 2705 Fairfield Avenue Mon & Wed: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Tues: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Thurs: 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Fri & Sat: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed

– 2705 Fairfield Avenue Newfield Branch – 755 Central Avenue Mon & Tues: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Wed & Thurs: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Fri & Sat: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed

– 755 Central Avenue Beardsley Branch – 2536 East Main Street Mon: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Tues: 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Wed & Thurs: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Fri & Sat: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed

– 2536 East Main Street North Branch – Closed until January 16 for renovations

– Closed until January 16 for renovations East Side Branch – Temporarily closed for renovations

Overnight Shelter / Case Worker Support:

South End Community Center – 650 Park Avenue Open 24/7 Limited overnight capacity

– 650 Park Avenue

Residents experiencing power outages are advised to contact United Illuminating’s 24-hour emergency hotline at 800-722-5584.

For emergency management updates and preparedness resources, residents can visit ct.gov/ctprepares and are encouraged to follow the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) for the latest local updates.