Bridgeport

Firefighters Called to Barnum School

ByAlex

Jan 14, 2026

There was an initial call of a potential fire at Barnum School, 495 Waterview Ave in Bridgeport. Firefighters arrived on scene, and found no sign of smoke or fire.

By Alex

