GOVERNOR LAMONT SUBMITS SUPPLEMENTAL PLAN TO USE EMERGENCY STATE RESPONSE RESERVE TO MAINTAIN AFFORDABILITY FOR CONNECTICUT RESIDENTS

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that his administration has submitted a supplemental plan to the bipartisan leaders of the Connecticut General Assembly to use funding from the recently created Emergency State Response Reserve in response to federal funding reductions and delays made by the Trump administration and Congressional Republicans to essential health and human services supports that the residents of Connecticut depend on for some of their most basic needs.

This supplemental plan totals $18.7 million and will be used to support items necessary for food and nutrition assistance, Medicaid assistance, youth mental health services in schools, and children’s wraparound services, including healthcare and childcare.

“Recent funding gaps on the federal level are continuing to cause nationwide challenges for health and human services programs, and here in Connecticut we will stand behind those who depend on these services and do what we can to ensure that this most basic assistance remains available,” Governor Lamont said.

This is the second time Governor Lamont has submitted a plan to withdraw funding from the reserve, which was created in November through Special Act 25-1 in anticipation of federal funding reductions. A total of $500 million in state surplus funding was allocated for the reserve, and the enabling statute authorizes the governor to transfer funding from it in response to ongoing needs. As required in Special Act 25-1, the governor must submit a plan for its use to bipartisan legislative leaders, who then have 24 hours to review and – if it is their will – disapprove of the expenditures before the funds can be legally transferred.

The governor’s initial plan to use the reserve was submitted in December and contains $167.9 million in expenditures. Those expenditures were reviewed by bipartisan legislative leaders, and without objection the funding was subsequently transferred to the recipient agencies and organizations.

Governor Lamont’s second plan, submitted today, contains the following items:

Funding to expand the reach of community health workers, who will play a critical role in helping residents understand and navigate changes to SNAP and Medicaid eligibility under Public Law 119-21 (commonly known as the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act”). These workers will provide personalized assistance to help ensure individuals and families remain connected to the benefits they need through June 30, 2027, in the amount of $2,000,000.

Funding to support system upgrades at the Department of Social Services, ensuring the state can successfully implement the eligibility changes required by Public Law 119-21 in the amount of $11,400,000 for the state share of these costs.

Replace funding for mental health counselors provided by EdAdvance to schools in the Northwest region of Connecticut through June 30, 2027, in the amount of $830,000.

Replace funding for Community School grants for Clifford Beers in New Haven, Waterbury Bridges to Success, and Hartford Public Schools which provide critical wraparound services, including healthcare and childcare, to children and families in these communities through June 30, 2027, in the amount of $4,513,000.