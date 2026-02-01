ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG JOINS MULTISTATE COALITION CONDEMNING DOJ THREATS AGAINST MINNESOTA

(Hartford, CT) — Attorney General William Tong today joined a coalition of 21 other attorneys general in denouncing the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) latest attempt to coerce the State of Minnesota. In a letter to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, the coalition condemned the Trump administration’s effort to exploit the situation in Minnesota to pressure state leaders into turning over sensitive resident data and dismantling longstanding public safety policies. The attorneys general warn that these threats likely conflict with ongoing litigation and court-ordered protections.

“The Trump Administration killed and smeared innocent American citizens and is continuing to terrorize Minnesota. Their reckless occupation is not immigration enforcement, and Bondi’s invasive demands have no basis in legitimate law enforcement work. I join with attorneys general across the country in standing with Minnesota in defense of its sovereignty and the rights of its residents, and urge others—regardless of party—to do the same,” said Attorney General Tong.

Attorney General Tong and the coalition sent today’s letter in response to Attorney General Bondi’s January 24 letter to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, which accused the state of enabling widespread fraud and demanded a series of actions in exchange for the withdrawal of federal agents from Minnesota. The demands included requests that Minnesota turn over sensitive Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) data, dismantle critical local public safety policies, and grant the federal government access to Minnesota voter information.

The attorneys general warn that Attorney General Bondi’s letter threatens the constitutional balance of power between the states and the federal government. They assert that the demands intrude on state sovereignty and are intended to coerce the state of Minnesota. With so many of DOJ’s actions already blocked by courts across the country, the attorneys general argue that the administration is attempting to force an outcome that it could not achieve through the courts.

Attorney General Tong and the coalition make clear that their states will continue to stand firm against unlawful federal interference and will defend both state sovereignty and the rights of their residents. The coalition urges the administration to end its dangerous and unlawful campaign against Minnesota immediately and stand down its alarming demands.

Joining Attorney General Tong in sending this letter, which was led by New York Attorney General Letitia James, are the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia.