Man Shot on East Main Street in Bridgeport; Police Investigating

BRIDGEPORT, CT — Bridgeport Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night in the East End of the city.

At approximately 8:00 p.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 2200 block of East Main Street. When officers arrived, they located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to St. Vincent’s Medical Center for treatment. Police did not release the victim’s condition, and no arrests have been made at this time.

The Bridgeport Police Department is continuing its investigation and is asking anyone with information to contact police.