Stratford

Overnight Fire Rocks Stratford Overnight

ByStephen Krauchick

Jan 7, 2026

A large Overnight fire occurred in the Shoreline Drive area of Stratford. Five houses were affected by a fire that spread due to high winds in the Shoreline Drive area in Stratford at around 3 AM this morning. There were no reported injuries.

Video Credit to WILLIS PONTIER

We’re a two-person independent local news team, and by buying us a coffee at https://ko-fi.com/doingitlocal, supporting us on Patreon at https://patreon.com/doingitlocal, donating via https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=N56AVL6EUFP6N, or subscribing on Facebook, you help us continue delivering breaking local news while gaining access to special supporter-only behind-the-scenes content.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Stratford

Boats Launched For Possible Person In Water

Jan 5, 2026 Alex
Stratford

STRATFORD LIBRARY TEEN EVENTS IN JANUARY

Dec 27, 2025 Alex
Stratford

Stratford Woman Killed After Car Leaves Main Street, Strikes Tree

Dec 13, 2025 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Stratford

Overnight Fire Rocks Stratford Overnight

Jan 7, 2026 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Car Hits House

Jan 7, 2026 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Fire!

Jan 7, 2026 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

City of Bridgeport Announces Flock Drone Program to Enhance Emergency Response and Public Safety

Jan 6, 2026 Stephen Krauchick