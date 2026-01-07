Overnight Fire Rocks Stratford Overnight

A large Overnight fire occurred in the Shoreline Drive area of Stratford. Five houses were affected by a fire that spread due to high winds in the Shoreline Drive area in Stratford at around 3 AM this morning. There were no reported injuries.

Video Credit to WILLIS PONTIER

