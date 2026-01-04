Bridgeport

UPDATE: Bridgeport Man Killed in After-Hours Club Shooting on Noble Avenue

ByAlex

Jan 4, 2026

BRIDGEPORT, CT — Bridgeport Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred inside an after-hours club on the city’s East Side early Sunday morning.

Police said that shortly after 3:00 a.m., multiple 911 calls reported a man had been shot and was in serious condition in the 900 block of Noble Avenue. Responding officers encountered numerous people leaving what appeared to be an illegal after-hours club and located Jordan Thompson, 31, of Bridgeport, critically injured inside the location.

Thompson was transported to Bridgeport Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. Police detained possible witnesses at the scene as detectives began their investigation, and the Major Crimes Unit processed the location Sunday morning.

Authorities confirmed Thompson’s next of kin has been notified. The shooting marks the first homicide of 2026 in Bridgeport.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Thomas Harper of the Bridgeport Police Homicide Unit at 203-581-5239.

By Alex

Related Post

Bridgeport

Apartment Fire

Jan 4, 2026 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

First Homicide of the Year in Bridgeport

Jan 4, 2026 Alex
Bridgeport

Man Shot on East Main Street in Bridgeport; Police Investigating

Jan 3, 2026 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

Norwalk

Norwalk Man Arrested on Fraud, Larceny Charges; Bond Set at $240,000

Jan 4, 2026 Alex
Bridgeport

Apartment Fire

Jan 4, 2026 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

UPDATE: Bridgeport Man Killed in After-Hours Club Shooting on Noble Avenue

Jan 4, 2026 Alex
Bridgeport

First Homicide of the Year in Bridgeport

Jan 4, 2026 Alex