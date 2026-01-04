UPDATE: Bridgeport Man Killed in After-Hours Club Shooting on Noble Avenue

BRIDGEPORT, CT — Bridgeport Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred inside an after-hours club on the city’s East Side early Sunday morning.

Police said that shortly after 3:00 a.m., multiple 911 calls reported a man had been shot and was in serious condition in the 900 block of Noble Avenue. Responding officers encountered numerous people leaving what appeared to be an illegal after-hours club and located Jordan Thompson, 31, of Bridgeport, critically injured inside the location.

Thompson was transported to Bridgeport Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. Police detained possible witnesses at the scene as detectives began their investigation, and the Major Crimes Unit processed the location Sunday morning.

Authorities confirmed Thompson’s next of kin has been notified. The shooting marks the first homicide of 2026 in Bridgeport.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Thomas Harper of the Bridgeport Police Homicide Unit at 203-581-5239.