MAYOR GANIM AND THE CITY OF BRIDGEPORT EMERGENCY OPERATIONS EXTEND COLD WEATHER PROTOCOL TO 12:00 PM TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 2026

BRIDGEPORT, CT – Mayor Ganim and the Office of Emergency Management advise all residents to be cautious until noon Tuesday, February 10, 2026, due to the extension of the Cold Weather Protocol. A period of intense cold will impact the Bridgeport area, with very low wind chill values forecast near zero.

In anticipation of freezing temperatures, residents must take caution and make necessary preparations. Residents should also be prepared for potential snow this weekend, as weather conditions will be closely monitored. Extra travel time is encouraged, especially during morning commutes when roads may be slippery.

Residents may use the checklist below as a guide to safety during cold weather:

• Check heating devices

• Do not use a stove or oven to heat your home due to gas, carbon monoxide, and fire hazards

• If using a generator, follow manufacturer instructions and do not use indoors

• Bring pets inside

• Watch for ice on pipes and ground cover

• Bundle up if you must go outside

• Check on elderly neighbors and family members

Operation Care – To help protect the homeless population from unsafe temperatures, call 2-1-1. The Homeless Outreach Team is connecting individuals with shelters including Prospect House, Bridgeport Rescue Mission, and Alpha Community. Residents may also go to 650 Park Avenue for assistance.

Warming Centers

Senior Centers (weekdays only, 9:00 am–3:00 pm)

• Black Rock Senior Center – 2676 Fairfield Avenue

• East Side Senior Center – 268 Putnam Street

• Eisenhower Senior Center – 307 Golden Hill Street

GBT Station

• 710 Water Street – Monday through Friday, 9:00 am–9:00 pm

Bridgeport Public Library branches:

• Main Branch – 925 Broad Street

• Black Rock Branch – 2705 Fairfield Avenue

• Newfield Branch – 755 Central Avenue

• North Branch – 3455 Madison Avenue

• Beardsley Branch – 2536 East Main Street

• East Side Branch – Temporarily closed for renovations

South End Community Center – Overnight Stay/Case Worker Support

• 650 Park Avenue – Open 24/7 with limited overnight capacity

Residents experiencing power outages should contact United Illuminating at 800-722-5584 for 24-hour emergency service. For updates, follow the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center on X and Facebook.