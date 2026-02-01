The Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street in Stratford, celebrates “National Take Your Child to the Library Day” on Saturday, February 7. 

The annual event is free and open to the public.

‘Take Your Child to the Library Day’ encourages families to visit their local library and discover everything it has to offer. This year, Dinosaurs will invade the Library! There will be different activities happening throughout the day, including a Dino Craft, Exploration of Fossils, I Spy Dinos, and even a photo with a dinosaur! This special day is courtesy of the Carol Pieper Memorial Fund.

For more information, call 203.385.4165 or visit the events page at: www.stratfordlibrary.org.