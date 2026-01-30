Bridgeport Man arrested for Shelton Home Invasion

On 01/29/2026 Shelton Police arrested Hipolito Rodriguez, age 52, of Bridgeport for Home Invasion, Conspiracy to commit home invasion, Robbery 1st degree, and Conspiracy to commit Robbery 1st degree. Rodriguez was processed and charged at the Derby Superior Court and placed on $350,000.00 bond. Rodriguez is currently in custody of the department of corrections.

On 02/14/2025 Shelton Police responded to a residence in the area of Sunnyside School on a report of a home invasion, where two masked suspects armed with hand guns entered the residence and demanded a large sum of money from the homeowners. The homeowners were held at gunpoint for hours while the suspects went through the residence and removed valuables, which included watches and jewelry.

The Shelton Police Department Detective Bureau followed up on the investigation and obtained surveillance footage of the suspects vehicle, which matched a vehicle recently reported stolen in a similar incident days earlier in Bridgeport.

Detectives from Bridgeport and Shelton developed Rodriguez as a suspect in both incidents. Through follow up interviews Detectives discovered items matching the description that were stolen were sold for scrap at a local jeweler.

Further follow up led to the majority of the Shelton victim’s jewelry being recovered in a storage unit rented by a family member of Rodriguez.

The investigation is ongoing with additional arrests expected.