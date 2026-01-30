Uncategorized

Bridgeport Man arrested for Shelton Home Invasion

ByAlex

Jan 30, 2026

On 01/29/2026 Shelton Police arrested Hipolito Rodriguez, age 52, of Bridgeport for Home Invasion, Conspiracy to commit home invasion, Robbery 1st degree, and Conspiracy to commit Robbery 1st degree. Rodriguez was processed and charged at the Derby Superior Court and placed on $350,000.00 bond. Rodriguez is currently in custody of the department of corrections.

On 02/14/2025 Shelton Police responded to a residence in the area of Sunnyside School on a report of a home invasion, where two masked suspects armed with hand guns entered the residence and demanded a large sum of money from the homeowners. The homeowners were held at gunpoint for hours while the suspects went through the residence and removed valuables, which included watches and jewelry.

The Shelton Police Department Detective Bureau followed up on the investigation and obtained surveillance footage of the suspects vehicle, which matched a vehicle recently reported stolen in a similar incident days earlier in Bridgeport.

Detectives from Bridgeport and Shelton developed Rodriguez as a suspect in both incidents. Through follow up interviews Detectives discovered items matching the description that were stolen were sold for scrap at a local jeweler.

Further follow up led to the majority of the Shelton victim’s jewelry being recovered in a storage unit rented by a family member of Rodriguez.

The investigation is ongoing with additional arrests expected.

By Alex

Related Post

Uncategorized

Late Night Westport House Fire

Jan 30, 2026 Alex
Uncategorized

Bus Fire On The Highway

Jan 25, 2026 Alex
Bridgeport Uncategorized

Mayor Ganim Declares Snow Emergency, Parking Ban for City of Bridgeport Beginning at 6:00 AM Saturday, January 24th to 11:59 PM Monday, January 26th

Jan 23, 2026 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

Uncategorized

Bridgeport Man arrested for Shelton Home Invasion

Jan 30, 2026 Alex
State News

ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG AND CONSUMER COUNSEL COLEMAN SECURE CONSUMER PROTECTION COMMITMENTS IN PROPOSED CHARTER/COX MERGER SETTLEMENT

Jan 30, 2026 Alex
Bridgeport

Knife-Point Robbery Sparks Pursuit

Jan 30, 2026 Alex
Uncategorized

Late Night Westport House Fire

Jan 30, 2026 Alex