Uncategorized

Late Night Westport House Fire

ByAlex

Jan 30, 2026 , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Westport firefighters were dispatched just before 11:00 PM to a reported residential structure fire on Weathervane Hill, with multiple engines, a truck company, and the shift commander responding. Upon arrival, crews encountered heavy smoke from the rear of the home and declared a working fire, but confirmed all occupants had safely exited before firefighters entered to begin an aggressive interior attack.

Firefighters stretched hose lines to both the front and rear of the house to stop flames from spreading to the second floor, while additional crews established a water supply and assisted with suppression. Norwalk provided a Rapid Intervention Team, Fairfield and Wilton covered stations, and Westport EMS, police, and public works supported the scene, which remained active until about 4:00 AM as the Fire Marshal’s Office began its investigation.

By Alex

Related Post

Uncategorized

Bus Fire On The Highway

Jan 25, 2026 Alex
Bridgeport Uncategorized

Mayor Ganim Declares Snow Emergency, Parking Ban for City of Bridgeport Beginning at 6:00 AM Saturday, January 24th to 11:59 PM Monday, January 26th

Jan 23, 2026 Alex
Uncategorized

GOVERNOR LAMONT ACTS TO PROTECT CONNECTICUT FARMLAND AND OPEN SPACE FROM RISING TAX ASSESSMENTS

Jan 20, 2026 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Knife-Point Robbery Sparks Pursuit

Jan 30, 2026 Alex
Uncategorized

Late Night Westport House Fire

Jan 30, 2026 Alex
Westport

Structure Fire

Jan 29, 2026 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Commercial Sex Abuse of a Minor Arrest

Jan 29, 2026 Alex