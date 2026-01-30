Late Night Westport House Fire

Westport firefighters were dispatched just before 11:00 PM to a reported residential structure fire on Weathervane Hill, with multiple engines, a truck company, and the shift commander responding. Upon arrival, crews encountered heavy smoke from the rear of the home and declared a working fire, but confirmed all occupants had safely exited before firefighters entered to begin an aggressive interior attack.

Firefighters stretched hose lines to both the front and rear of the house to stop flames from spreading to the second floor, while additional crews established a water supply and assisted with suppression. Norwalk provided a Rapid Intervention Team, Fairfield and Wilton covered stations, and Westport EMS, police, and public works supported the scene, which remained active until about 4:00 AM as the Fire Marshal’s Office began its investigation.