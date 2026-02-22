Ned Lamont Declares State of Emergency as Towns Announce Closures, Parking Bans Ahead of Major Winter Storm

FULL PRESS RELEASE
(Fairfield County, CT) – State and local officials across Connecticut are urging residents to prepare for a significant winter storm expected to bring heavy snowfall, blizzard conditions, damaging wind gusts, and possible coastal flooding beginning Sunday, February 22, 2026, and continuing through Monday, February 23, 2026.
Governor Ned Lamont has declared a statewide State of Emergency and activated Connecticut’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol, effective Sunday at noon through at least Tuesday at noon. The state has also issued a commercial vehicle travel ban on all limited access highways beginning at 5:00 PM Sunday, remaining in effect until further notice. Emergency and essential supply vehicles are exempt.
Forecasts predict:
- 18–24 inches of heavy, wet snow in southern Connecticut
- 12–18 inches possible in northern portions
- Wind gusts exceeding 50–70 mph
- Blizzard conditions with whiteouts
- Moderate coastal flooding during high tide cycles
Residents statewide are strongly urged to avoid all unnecessary travel during peak storm conditions.
CITY & TOWN DECLARATIONS AND CLOSURES
Bridgeport
Mayor Ganim has declared a Snow Emergency beginning at 12:00 AM Sunday, February 22, until further notice.
- Vehicles must be removed from posted snow emergency streets.
- Alternate side parking will be strictly enforced.
- Vehicles in violation will be ticketed and towed (minimum $130 towing fee).
- Snow emergency parking lots will be open citywide.
- Recycling and sanitation are canceled February 23–24.
- Transfer Station, parks, and Fairchild Wheeler Golf Course are closed.
- Residents can report plowing issues via Bridgeport 311 or 203-579-3800.
- Operation Care and warming centers are activated. Call 2-1-1 for shelter information.
Stratford
- Town buildings CLOSED Monday, February 23
- Parking ban begins Sunday, February 22 at 8:00 AM (park on even-numbered side)
- Police will ticket and tow non-compliant vehicles
- No garbage or recycling pickup Monday (routes delayed one day)
- Transfer Station closed
- Emergency assistance: Dial 211 or 203-385-4100
- Power outages: Call United Illuminating at 800-722-5584
Westport
Westport has declared a Local Civil Preparedness Emergency effective Sunday at 12:00 PM.
- Parking ban in effect Sunday at noon (even side Sunday, odd side Monday)
- Emergency Operations Center activated at 5:00 PM
- Residents urged to prepare for outages and prolonged cold
- Sign up for alerts by texting “06880” to 888777
- Coastal flooding warning in effect
Ansonia
- Full parking ban on all city streets beginning Sunday at 12:00 PM through Monday at 11:00 PM (subject to extension)
- Vehicles must be removed from roadways
- Municipal lots and school lots open for resident parking
- Violators will be ticketed and towed
Bridgeport Public Library
- All locations CLOSED Monday, February 23
- Updates available at bportlibrary.org
SHELTERS & COLD WEATHER PROTOCOL
Under the Severe Cold Weather Protocol:
- Anyone in need of shelter should call 2-1-1 or visit 211ct.org
- Transportation to shelters is available if needed
- State agencies are coordinating shelter capacity through WebEOC
- Warming centers are open statewide
- Pet and livestock owners are urged to protect animals from extreme conditions
SAFETY REMINDERS
Officials urge residents to:
- Stay off roads during peak storm conditions
- Never use ovens or stoves for heating
- Operate generators outdoors only
- Keep fuel tanks full and devices charged
- Check on elderly and vulnerable neighbors
- Clear fire hydrants near your home (at least 3 feet around)
Immediate danger: Call 9-1-1.
Residents should monitor official town websites and local emergency alerts for updates.