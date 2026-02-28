Norwalk Police Roll Out Advanced 911 System With Text, Video and Real-Time Translation

NORWALK, CT — The Norwalk Police Department has officially launched a major upgrade to its 911 system, introducing new technology that allows callers to text, send live video and photos, and soon access real-time voice translation during emergencies.

Police Chief James Walsh announced the rollout in partnership with the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, calling the upgrade a “progressive” step forward for emergency response in Norwalk.

Text, Photos and Live Video Now Available

One of the most significant enhancements is the ability for 911 callers to text dispatchers — an important feature in a diverse community like Norwalk. The system also allows callers to send photos and live video directly to dispatchers, giving first responders a clearer understanding of unfolding emergencies.

Officials emphasized that live video access is only activated with the caller’s permission. Dispatchers cannot automatically view a caller’s surroundings — the caller must voluntarily provide access through a secure link.

The upgraded system also includes improved GPS technology. When callers provide an address — such as “123 Main Street for a structure fire” — the system more accurately identifies and confirms the location, helping officers and firefighters respond faster.

Norwalk to Pilot Real-Time Voice Translation

In the coming months, Norwalk will serve as one of the first pilot sites in the nation to test real-time voice-to-voice translation within the 911 system.

Currently, text translation is available. The upcoming enhancement will allow dispatchers and callers who speak different languages to communicate instantly without waiting to connect to a third-party translation service.

“In an emergency, valuable seconds can be lost connecting to a translation service,” officials explained. “Real-time translation saves time — and that can save lives.”

Funded by State 911 Surcharge

The technology upgrades are funded through Connecticut’s statewide 911 surcharge, which appears on residents’ phone bills. The current surcharge is approximately 68 cents per line — one of the lowest in the country — and covers 911 equipment and system improvements across the state.

Norwalk is the first city to receive the full system upgrade, with additional large dispatch centers — including one in the Bridgeport area — expected to follow in the coming weeks.

Officials say the new system provides dispatchers and officers with another critical tool to communicate quickly, effectively, and better serve residents in need.