Precautionary Boil Water Advisory Issued in Trumbull After Water Main Repair

Update: Aquarion Water Company has repaired the water main and have issued the following advisory:

During and after the outage event, some customers may experience low pressure, no water and/ or discolored water. You may want to use stored water for drinking and cooking, and delay clothes washing until water is clear. Run your cold water faucet until the water appears clear, prior to resuming use for these purposes.

A Precautionary Boil Water Advisory is in effect for customers in Trumbull that lost pressure the morning of 2/11/26.

Streets Affected:

Monroe Turnpike (From Corporate Drive South)

Corporate Drive

Technology Drive

Trefoil Drive

Woodland Hills Drive

This is an important message from Aquarion Water Company on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. Due to a service line break, customers in the above area experienced a temporary period of no water. With a lack of water pressure, there is a possibility of contamination of drinking water.

In situations like this, the Department of Public Health recommends – as a precaution – that customers boil their water before consuming it or use bottled water until it is confirmed that the water is safe to drink. This precautionary advisory will remain in effect until further notice. After the repairs are complete, water samples will be collected from the affected area of Trumbull in the Eastern Fairfield County System, with results expected 24 to 48 hours later.

If you have questions, please contact Aquarion at 1-800-732-9678.

Thank you for your cooperation.