Trumbull

Teen Arrested After Gunfire Inside Trumbull Mall

ByAlex

Feb 9, 2026
https://youtube.com/shorts/wHuN-3Tqh4k

Trumbull Police arrested a thirteen (13) year-old Bridgeport resident for firing a handgun during a dispute at the Trumbull Mall in December. The youth was apprehended just after 8:00 a.m. Friday, February 6, 2026, near his home after he ran from detectives who approached him to serve the active arrest warrant. He was charged with Attempted Assault 1st Degree, and Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree, as well as other related crimes. 

The boy was one of several teenagers who were involved in a dispute inside the shopping mall on December 26, 2025, and was identified as the shooter following the police investigation. No one was injured as a result of the gunfire. 

Following the apprehension last Friday, police executed a Search warrant at the suspect’s residence and recovered two (2) handguns from inside. The investigation will continue to determine the origin of the weapons and to identify the owners. 

The teenage suspect was remanded to the custody of the Juvenile Court, 60 Housatonic Avenue, Bridgeport, where he will be arraigned to face the various criminal charges. 

By Alex

