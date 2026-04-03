Environmental Testing to Begin April 6 at Fairfield Fill Pile Site

The Town of Fairfield has engaged the engineering firm

Weston & Sampson to begin environmental testing at the fill pile (aka former Aggregate Recycling

Facility) starting April 6, 2026, and continuing through the third week of May. Geotechnical crews will

be on site to conduct groundwater testing, investigate sink holes and drill into existing wells to

evaluate potential environmental impacts. The Town is following a plan that has been reviewed by the

Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection (CT DEEP) and the U.S.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and will help inform decision making on remediation

options.

Crews will be on the pile with GeoProbe rigs, Hollow Stem Auger (HAS) rigs, Excavators, and

groundwater monitoring wells, collecting soil and groundwater samples to investigate the materials

historically deposited in the fill pile. Initial assessment of the fill pile and wetlands was previously

performed by Weston & Sampson and no immediate concerns were identified. The current

investigation is the next step in determining environmental impacts.

“This testing is a crucial step toward responsibly addressing the fill pile and determining the best

methods for remediation,” said First Selectperson Christine Vitale. “Our priority is ensuring that the

pile is managed in full accordance with state and federal environmental standards, in the best interests

of the community, and protective of human health and the environment.”

Residents living near the site may notice drilling equipment on the pile, as well as work crews arriving

and departing in trucks. There may be noise associated with the drilling as the borings extend as much

as 60 feet deep. The drilling will be restricted to Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. No

material will be removed from the site.

While not required by the plan, dust monitoring will be performed during any intrusive work (sampling

that penetrates into the subsurface or disturbs surface materials). Monitors will be moved based on

wind direction and weather conditions to ensure complete safety for the surrounding neighborhood. If

any impacts are detected, mitigation will be addressed with the regulatory agencies.

Next steps in the pile remediation will be announced once results are evaluated with state and federal

environmental partners. More information and FAQs can be found here: https://fairfieldct.gov/service/capitalprojects/fill_pile_remediation.php