STRATFORD HEALTH DEPARTMENT CONTINUES BACK-TO-SCHOOL IMMUNIZATION CLINICS

STRATFORD, CT – The Stratford Health Department is reminding families that its Back-to-School Immunization Clinics are continuing to help ensure students receive the vaccinations required for school entry before the new academic year begins.

The clinics will be held at the Stratford Health Department, 468 Birdseye Street, 3rd Floor, Stratford. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. The clinics are available for students under age 19.

Upcoming clinic dates are:

• Thursday, August 6, 2026, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

• Tuesday, August 11, 2026, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

“We want families to have easy access to the vaccines their children need for a safe and healthy school year,” said Andrea Boissevain, MPH, Health Director. “These clinics support working parents and ensure students are prepared for school health requirements.”

Available vaccines include Tdap, Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Varicella (Chickenpox), Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR), Polio, and Meningococcal.

The clinics accept Husky insurance. Families with private insurance or no insurance may use a sliding fee scale. Administrative fees are $20 for the first vaccine, $10 for the second vaccine, $5 for additional same-day vaccines, and $20 for a TB skin test, which requires two appointments.

“Vaccinations remain one of our most effective tools in protecting children and the community,” said Kris Agapito, RN, Public Health Nursing Supervisor. “We are committed to providing compassionate, affordable care to Stratford families.”

Families are encouraged to call the Stratford Health Department at 203-385-4090 to schedule an appointment, as demand is typically high.