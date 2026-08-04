MAN ARRESTED FOLLOWING NARCOTICS INVESTIGATION

The Norwalk Police Department Special Services Division has arrested a Norwalk man following a narcotics investigation targeting the sale of illegal controlled substances within the City of Norwalk.

On Monday, August 3, 2026, members of the Norwalk Police Department Special Services Division, with assistance from the Tactical Response Team (TRT), conducted an enforcement operation involving Maurice Pickett.

At the time of his arrest, Pickett was the subject of four outstanding arrest warrants charging him with the possession and sale of controlled substances, as well as one outstanding arrest warrant for Violation of Probation. Investigators also obtained and executed search warrants for Pickett’s person and residence.

During the operation, members of the Special Services Division seized quantities of crack cocaine and heroin, along with U.S. currency. The narcotics were packaged in a manner consistent with street-level distribution, and the cash is believed to be proceeds from the sale of illegal narcotics.

Pickett was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Norwalk Police Department for processing.

The Norwalk Police Department remains committed to identifying, investigating, and arresting individuals involved in the distribution of illegal narcotics. These investigations are essential to improving neighborhood safety and enhancing the quality of life for Norwalk residents. Police encourage anyone with information regarding narcotics activity to contact the Norwalk Police Department.

Maurice Pickett, 40, of Norwalk, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Sale of a Controlled Substance, Operating a Drug Factory, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

His warrant charges include four warrants for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Sale of a Controlled Substance, along with one warrant for Violation of Probation.

His bond was set at $635,000, and he was scheduled to appear in court on August 4, 2026.