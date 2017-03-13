Westport News: Employee Arrested For Icing Customers

On February 13, 2017 the complainant of this incident responded to Westport Police Headquarters to file a Larceny complaint. The complainant reported that an employee of his was stealing from the store, Cake Box, 10 Bay Street, Westport CT. The complainant said Greg Neil had been the Manager of The Cake Box and was over charging customers who were paying cash and charging customers for items but not entering them into the register. Neil was caught on video surveillance charging customers the proper amount, but entering a smaller amount in the register. Neil refused to explain his actions to the police, so an arrest warrant was submitted to Norwalk Court for his arrest. On 03/08/17, Westport Officers responded to Ridgefield PD to retrieve Gregory Neil for the outstanding arrest warrant. Neil was processed for the above listed charge and was given a court date of 03/17/17 in Norwalk. Neil was released on the $500.00 bond.

(Westport Police Press Release)