Growing Connecticut’s Bioscience Economy

This week, State Senator Bob Duff joined scientists, doctors and legislators at the Yale Center for Genome Analysis to cut the ribbon on two gene-sequencing machines that can map an individual’s genes, revealing the cause of a genetic illness.

This investment highlights Yale’s and Connecticut’s commitment to the advancement of health and innovation in medicine and will have far-reaching and positive impacts on our healthcare, our economy and overall well-being for years to come.

Investments like this are changing the way we do medicine. We are entering into a revolution where medicine is a science of prediction, prevention, and strategic intervention.

Connecticut can be at the cutting edge of that revolution. We know that innovation and the management of big data will be defining characteristics of the most successful economies of the 21st century. With Connecticut’s knowledge economy, we expect investments by early adopters like Yale to continue and to grow, making our state a magnet for entrepreneurs, innovators, start-ups and established organizations interested in expanding–much like Illumina here today.