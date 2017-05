UPDATE: The boat just filled up with 200 gallons of fuel and the boat is now reportedly sinking. DEEP (Department of Energy and Environmental Protection) and Hazmat have been requested to the scene.

12:05pm–#Stratford CT– A boat fire in the Housatonic River. The occupants of the boat are out of the boat. The boat is reported to be heading up river. The boat is reported to be fully engulfed in flames. A large column of smoke can be seen from I-95 traffic cameras.

