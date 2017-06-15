Bluefish Father’s Day Fantasy Camp

Bridgeport CT– The Bridgeport Bluefish will host a Fantasy Camp and BBQ this Father’s Day for all dads who have ever dreamed of playing with the pros. Fantasy Camp will include instruction from Bluefish players and coaches, batting practice, and a quick game.

Our Father’s Day Fantasy Camp will be held on Sunday, June 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and be followed by a gourmet BBQ in the exclusive Harbor Club. Plus, stick around and watch as the Bluefish take on the reigning Atlantic League Champions, the Sugar Land Skeeters, beginning at 1:12 p.m.

This great Father’s Day package costs just $50 per person. All fathers who participate will receive admission into the Fantasy Camp session, as well as a seat in the Harbor Club with an all-you-can-eat BBQ buffet. Menu items include salad, buffalo wings, barbeque ribs, hamburgers, coleslaw, and cookies and brownies for dessert. Family members, as well as fathers who wish to skip the Fantasy Camp portion of this celebration, can purchase Harbor Club tickets for just $35, which also includes the all-you-can-eat BBQ buffet. Participating fathers will also receive a P.A. announcement during the game and see their name in lights on the Fish Vision Video Board.

This package is the perfect Father’s Day gift for your deserving husband, brother, or dad. All those interested are encouraged to make reservations soon, as space is limited. To make a reservation, please call 203-210-BLUE or emailtickets@bridgeportbluefish.com.

Sunday, June 18 is also Sunday Family Funday. Following the game, all those proud dads out there can watch their children run the bases just like the pros. There will also be a full team autograph session on the main concourse.