Bridgeport News: Domestic Incident Leads To Fire

#Bridgeport CT–Only DoingItLocal was on the scene when this happened.

Bridgeport Police Press Release: About 10:30 pm last night we received reports of a domestic incident at 158 Beechwood Ave that led to a structure fire. Crews responded to a structure fire at 158 Beechwood Avenue last night, occupants on the first floor heard the smoke detector going off on the 3rd floor and exited the building. that’s when they saw smoke coming from the 3rd floor, all occupants were out on arrival of firefighters. one person was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation, the second floor was vacant, 4 engines 2 ladders, 1 safety officer, and assistant chief responded, red Cross notified, 8 people were displaced, and this fire is under investigation. The fire was contained to the third floor of the building.